Left Menu
Development News Edition

Syria presses assault amid fears over mass displacement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 16:18 IST
Syria presses assault amid fears over mass displacement

Beirut, Feb 18 (AFP) Syrian troops pressed an offensive Tuesday on the country's last major rebel enclave where the mass displacement of civilians is sparking fears of a humanitarian catastrophe. Around 900,000 people have been forced from their homes and shelters in less than three months, leaving huge numbers to sleep rough in the thick of winter.

Children have died of exposure in snow-covered camps and the United Nations has warned that the crisis could worsen if no ceasefire is reached to facilitate the relief effort. "Over the past four days alone, some 43,000 newly displaced people have fled western Aleppo where fighting has been particularly fierce," UN spokesman David Swanson told AFP.

Since the start of February, the displacement figure was a staggering 300,000, he said. The wave of displacement is the biggest since the start of the civil war nearly nine years ago. It is largest exodus of civilains since World War II.

"The violence in northwest Syria is indiscriminate. Health facilities, schools, residential areas, mosques and markets have been hit," the UN head of humanitarian affairs and emergency relief, Mark Lowcock, said on Monday. He said that basic infrastructure was falling apart, that health facilities were being destroyed and that the risk of disease outbreaks was high.

"The biggest humanitarian horror story of the 21st Century will only be avoided if Security Council members, and those with influence, overcome individual interests and put a collective stake in humanity first," Lowcock said. Russia, the main foreign broker in Syria, has vetoed countless resolutions on the conflict.

"The only option is a ceasefire," Lowcock said. According to Save The Children, seven children -- including a baby only seven months old -- have died from freezing temperatures and bad living conditions in the camps.

"We're worried that the death toll will increase given the absolutely inhumane living conditions that women and children are finding themselves in, with sub-zero temperatures, no roof over their heads and no warm clothes," the charity's Syria director Sonia Khush said. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the temperature dipped to minus 7 Celsius in some areas last week.

"Those families who could take some of their belongings as they fled from their homes are reportedly burning whatever they could find, including pieces of furniture and whatever can be spared to stay warm for a short while," it said. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called for the establishment of humanitarian corridors for fleeing civilians to prevent further loss of life.

"As the government offensive continues and people are forced into smaller and smaller pockets, I fear even more people will be killed," she said in a statement. There was no sign of any let-up in the violence, however, with President Bashar al-Assad promising on Monday that government forces would press on with their offensive.

"The battle for the liberation of the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib continues, regardless of all the hot air coming out of the north," Assad said, in reference to warnings by Turkey. In recent weeks, Syrian troops and allied forces backed by Russia have stepped up their offensive against jihadists and their rebel allies in Idlib and the neighbouring province of Aleppo.

They have reconquered swathes of Idlib as well as key areas that have secured the strategic M5 highway connecting the country's four largest cities as well as the entire surroundings of Aleppo city for the first time since 2012. "We have won a victory over the fear they tried to instil in our hearts... but we are fully aware that this liberation is not the end of the war," Assad said in a televised speech.

"But this liberation definitely does mean we have rubbed their faces in the dirt, as a prelude to their total defeat, which will come sooner or later." According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, government forces made fresh gains in western Aleppo province on Tuesday. "Regime forces are trying to push towards the Sheikh Barakat mountain," said Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based monitoring organisation.

If they capture the area, government forces will control a vantage point over vast swathes of land in Idlib and Aleppo provinces, including areas where tens of thousands of displaced people live in sprawling camps. Deadly incidents between government forces and rebel-backer Turkey have raised tensions near Syria's northern border, prompting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to threaten Damascus.

Turkey, which already hosts more Syrian refugees than any other country with more than 3.5 million people, is unwilling to open its borders to a new wave. (AFP) AMS AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-The Harvey Weinstein story: From studio to courtroom in 40 years

Here is a timeline recounting the highs and lows over 40 years in the life of Harvey Weinstein. Once one of Hollywoods most powerful executives, Weinstein is on trial in New York accused of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mi...

ANALYSIS-A nervous wait at Louisiana abortion clinic at center of U.S. Supreme Court fight

A 27-year-old woman from southern Arkansas waited nervously at the Hope Medical Group for Women after traveling two hours for a medical procedure that is becoming increasingly difficult to obtain in certain parts of the United States an abo...

Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Here are highlights of the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raped onetime aspiring actress Jessica Mann. Jury delib...

Jurors in Weinstein's rape trial to begin deciding former producer's fate

New York jurors on Tuesday will begin deliberating the fate of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who is on trial for rape in a case that has become a milestone for the MeToo movement.Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to sexually as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020