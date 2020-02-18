Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congo's irksome 'sheep-jumps' jam traffic, confound president

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kinshasa
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 16:30 IST
Congo's irksome 'sheep-jumps' jam traffic, confound president
Congo President Felix Tshisekedi (file photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia

Stuck in traffic in a fume-filled taxi with a cracked windscreen, Peter Likiel says his four-mile daily commute has doubled to three hours since construction began on one of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi's signature new overpasses.

The president had envisioned a series of sleek roadways above the capital Kinshasa's congested boulevards that would strike a bold first impression after he took over from his long-serving predecessor, Joseph Kabila. Instead, more than a year after his inauguration, the so-called "sauts-de-mouton" – French for "sheep-jumps" – are mostly half-built due to delays mobilizing funds, snarling traffic and ensnaring the government in accusations of graft.

"I thought it was a good thing when it was announced," said Likiel, 64, as his taxi nosed towards the construction site of the new Social junction overpass in downtown Kinshasa, a mess of girders and poured concrete where only one side of the bridge has been started. The English teacher's thoughts changed when his commute costs doubled to about a third of his salary.

"Now there are some places where it has become impossible to pass." The situation has become a full-blown crisis for Tshisekedi, who was already struggling to prove he had the political strength to modernize the country and stamp out corruption, despite being forced into a coalition government dominated by allies of Kabila, who was in power from 2001-2019.

The endless traffic jams and buck-passing between senior members of the government have dominated the front pages of newspapers in the capital city of some 12 million people. The public prosecutor announced this month that he had opened an investigation into the delays, requesting procurement documents from several ministries and the central bank.

Tshisekedi promised in July that the sheep-jumps would be a "Christmas present" to Kinshasa residents. Since then, different officials have offered wildly conflicting status reports. The head of Tshisekedi's party Jean-Marc Kabund said this month that only 30% of the work is complete while Tshisekedi's chief of staff Vital Kamerhe has said over two-thirds is done.

Watchdog groups complain that none of the projects in the $304-million program for Tshisekedi's first 100 days, which included roads, bridges and social housing, were approved by parliament in the 2019 budget. Florimond Muteba from the Observatory of Public Expenditure, a Congolese transparency group, said wasteful spending has worsened under Tshisekedi, a charge the president denies.

Tshisekedi visited various sheep-jumps on Friday. At the Socimat overpass, he shook his head as workers briefed him on the project. "The saut-de-mouton here, I was never in agreement with it," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Minister discusses various ways to achieve 1 BT coal production by 2023-24

India will stop importing thermal coal from Financial Year 2023-24, said Union Minister of Coal and Mines Shri Pralhad Joshi while chairing Chintan Shivir - a two-day brainstorming session. The session was organized to find a way forward fo...

Brazil oil workers to appeal labor court decision ruling strike at Petrobras as illegal

An oil workers federation plans to appeal a decision by Brazils labor court that declared a strike at state-run Petrobras illegal and abusive, according to a video released by the federation on social media. Brazils Superior Labor Court TST...

Mumbai Police denies permission to Chandrashekhar Azad to hold anti-CAA rally

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was on Tuesday denied permission by the Mumbai Police to hold a long rally against CAA, NRC, and many others issues at Mumbais Azad Maidan on February 21. Last month, Azad had filed a petition against the...

Don't oppose, implement NPR in MP: Thawarchand Gehlot to Kamal Nath

Reacting sharply to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Naths decision of not implementing National Population Register NPR in the state, Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday said that the state government has to accept the laws mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020