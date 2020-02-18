Queen's nephew announces divorce plans

Queen Elizabeth II's nephew, the Earl of Snowdon, and his wife Countess of Snowdon have announced that they have agreed to divorce each other after 26 years of marriage. The earl, David Armstrong-Jones, is the son of the 93-year-old monarch's late sister Princess Margaret and photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones.

He and his wife Serena, who married in 1993, have two children – Viscount Linley, Charles Armstrong-Jones and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones. "The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced. They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family," noted a statement from the couple on Monday evening.

The announcement comes soon after the Queen's grandson, Peter Phillips, and his wife Autumn made a similar announcement about their separation last week. Earl of Snowden's mother, Princess Margaret died in 2002 and his father, celebrity photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, died in 2017. The Queen was very close to her younger sister and shares a close bond with her children as well.

Armstrong-Jones – who is 21st in line to the throne – founded his own company making bespoke furniture under his professional name, David Linley, in 1985. He has written books about furniture and home styling.

