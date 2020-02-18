Left Menu
China can meet 2020 growth target despite coronavirus, says Xi

China can meet its economic growth target in 2020 despite the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, state television quoted President Xi Jinping as saying on Tuesday.

Xi said the economy remained resilient as efforts to control the outbreak reached a critical stage.

