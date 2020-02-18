UPDATE 1-UN Libya envoy says Tripoli port was attacked on Tuesday
The sea port in Libya's capital Tripoli was attacked on Tuesday, United Nations Libya envoy Ghassan Salame said, the latest violence in a battle for control of the home to the country's internationally recognized government.
A Reuters reporter in Tripoli, which eastern-based forces have been trying to take in a near-year long offensive, could see heavy smoke billowing from the port area. A port source said a warehouse had been hit, but no ship. Tripoli's sea port has remained open for food and other imports since the eastern-based Libya National Army (LNA) faction, led by Commander Khalifa Haftar, started a campaign to take the city in April last year.
Salame spoke as officers from the Tripoli forces and LNA met for a second round of talks in Geneva to establish a permanent truce. Both sides again refused to sit in the same room, he told reporters. "So while the situation on the ground remains a situation where the truce is very fragile...nobody has so far reneged on the principle of accepting the truce and the political process is trying to find a way to move forward," he told reporters.
He also said he had received conditions from tribesmen allied to eastern forces to lift a blockade of eastern oil export ports, but said they were quite general and would have to be tackled at a U.N.-led dialogue. Tribesmen and other groups allied to the LNA joined with Haftar's forces a month ago to block major ports in eastern Libya and the southern Sharara oilfield, reducing oil output by more than 1 million barrels a day.
Salame had spoken to some tribal leaders to hear their conditions to end the blockade.
