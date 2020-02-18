Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Judge warns Weinstein defense lawyer not to talk to media after op-ed on trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 21:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 21:07 IST
UPDATE 1-Judge warns Weinstein defense lawyer not to talk to media after op-ed on trial
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The judge in the Harvey Weinstein rape case on Tuesday warned his lead defense lawyer that she must not talk to the press until the jury has reached a verdict, two days after the attorney wrote an opinion piece in Newsweek magazine about the case. "I would caution you about the tentacles of your public relations juggernaut," Justice James Burke told attorney Donna Rotunno.

Rotunno told Burke that the opinion piece, published on Saturday and titled "Jurors in my client Harvey Weinstein's case must look past the headlines," was not intended to address the jury directly. "This is an op-ed about the jury system as a whole, about the criminal justice system as a whole," she said.

The dramatic exchange came as jurors in the case are expected to begin deliberating the former Hollywood producer's fate. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.

Prosecutors on Tuesday asked Burke to revoke Weinstein's bail and jail him, saying he must have approved the Newsweek opinion piece. The judge did not act on the request. The trial has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault. A unanimous verdict is needed for a conviction.

Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Weinstein, who was behind films including "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love," has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual. The allegations fueled the #MeToo movement, in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media and politics of sexual misconduct.

Last week, jurors heard closing arguments from lawyers on both sides. Defense attorney Rotunno argued that the encounters had been consensual, pointing to friendly communications from the women to Weinstein after they were allegedly assaulted. She assailed the credibility of the accusers and urged the jury to put aside their emotions and use common sense in evaluating the evidence. "Historically, you are the last line of defense in this country from the overzealous media, from the overzealous prosecution," Rotunno said.

Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi urged jurors to convict Weinstein, saying the once-powerful producer used his position in the film industry to prey on women and that those who testified against him had no reason to lie. Illuzzi said Weinstein had counted on his victims never coming forward.

"The defendant not only ran roughshod over the dignity and the very lives of these witnesses, but he also underestimated them," she told the jury. Haleyi testified during the trial that Weinstein forced oral sex on her in his home in 2006. Haleyi said Weinstein "lunged" at her, backed her into a bedroom and forcibly performed oral sex on her, yanking out her tampon.

Mann testified that Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel room early in what she called an "extremely degrading" relationship with him. Jurors heard from four other women, including actress Annabella Sciorra, who testified that Weinstein came into her apartment one winter night in 1993 or 1994 and raped her. The accusation is too old to be charged as a separate crime, but it could act as an aggravating factor to support the predatory sexual assault charge.

Prosecutors called the remaining three women to bolster their evidence of Weinstein's intent but did not charge him with any crimes related to them. Weinstein is separately charged with assaulting one of them, Lauren Young, by prosecutors in Los Angeles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Aide of Russia's Putin leaves post - Kremlin

Vladislav Surkov, an aide to Russian President Vladimir, has left his post, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.Surkov was previously in charge of advice on Russias relationship with Ukraine but earlier in February the Kremlin said t...

UPDATE 2-Trump adviser Roger Stone loses bid to delay sentencing hearing

Roger Stone, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump, lost his bid to delay his sentencing, a federal judge said on Tuesday. Stone is due to be sentenced on Thursday after he was found guilty in November of seven counts of lying to Cong...

UPDATE 2-U.S. mulls cutting Huawei off from global chip suppliers, with TSMC in crosshairs

The Trump administration is considering changing U.S. regulations to allow it to block shipments of chips to Huawei Technologies from companies such as Taiwans TSMC, the worlds largest contract chipmaker, two sources familiar with the matte...

Sushil Modi hits out at Kishor; Grand Alliance latches onto remarks against Bihar CM

In a blistering attack on Prashant Kishor, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday said the expelled JDU leader had cut his teeth as an election strategist for Narendra Modi in 2014, but was now accusing the BJP of followin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020