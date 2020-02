China's ambassador to the European Union hub Brussels said on Tuesday that the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak would be "limited, short-term and manageable" and that Beijing had enough resources to step in if needed.

"With business activity deferred and demand for services reduced there is some impact on the Chinese economy but it is limited, short term and manageable," Zhang Ming told a briefing in Brussels.

