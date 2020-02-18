Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cayman Islands tops ranking of money hideouts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 22:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 22:30 IST
Cayman Islands tops ranking of money hideouts
Representative Image Image Credit: Torange.biz

British overseas territory the Cayman Islands, the United States, and Switzerland do most to help the globe's richest citizens hide and launder money, according to a ranking published on Tuesday by a group pushing for reform.

The study by the Tax Justice Network tests how much countries' legal and financial systems enable the hiding of wealth by checking, for example, on money-laundering laws, controls and the amount of financial activity in a country. The research comes amid a renewed debate around financial reform, following scandals in Europe involving Russian money using the Baltics as a stepping stone to the western world.

Alex Cobham, chief executive of the Tax Justice Network, said the "Anglo-American axis of secrecy" was exacerbating corruption and tax abuse. In its analysis, the study's authors said the Cayman Islands as part of what it dubbed Britain's 'spider web' of satellites, where London influences laws and the appointment of officials.

A document showed on Tuesday that European Union finance ministers have added the territory to the EU's blacklist of tax havens, along with Panama, the Seychelles and Palau. The Cayman Islands, which is close to Cuba and was ranked in the study as the most prominent center for financial secrecy, hosts more than 100,000 companies, a number that outstrips the local population.

Its government said the TJN study ignored the fact that it met global standards, adding that it did not work "in secret" but cooperated with authorities around the world. The British government said it was driving greater tax transparency globally and that the Cayman Islands was free to set its own taxes.

The study also singled out the United States for criticism, saying that although Washington had pushed other countries to reform, it had not done enough to stamp out illicit money flows at home, flagging secretive shell companies in some states. The Tax Justice Network put Switzerland in third place in its ranking behind the United States, saying its bank secrecy reform to share financial information with foreign authorities applied largely to rich countries rather than poor ones.

A Swiss government spokeswoman said it applied international standards and that its achievements were recognized by pan-national bodies. The U.S. Treasury did not respond to requests for comment. The Tax Justice Network, which was set up in 2003 and funds itself from grants and donations, has successfully lobbied for greater exchange of information internationally between tax authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' for second consecutive day

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 9-China sees fall in coronavirus deaths, WHO urges caution, Apple and markets take hit

China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution. Th...

Turkey issues detention request for businessman Kavala acquitted earlier on Tuesday

Istanbul prosecutors office demanded the detention of Turkish businessman Osman Kavala who was acquitted earlier on Tuesday, for an investigation into a failed coup in 2016, a court document seen by Reuters showed.A Turkish court on Tuesday...

WRAPUP 9-China sees fall in coronavirus deaths, WHO urges caution, Apple and markets take hit

China reported its fewest new coronavirus infections since January on Tuesday and its lowest daily death toll for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution. Th...

North Carolina court blocks voter ID law as discriminatory

A North Carolina appeals court on Tuesday blocked the states voter identification law from going into effect, finding it was a discriminatory attempt to suppress the black vote, in a victory for Democrats and voting rights advocates.The app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020