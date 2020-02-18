Jaishankar meets German Defence Minister in Berlin; discuss Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday met German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer here and discussed Afghanistan and policies in the Indo-Pacific region. "A good meeting in Berlin with German Defence Minister @akk. Very useful discussions on Afghanistan and Indo-Pacific," Jaishankar tweeted.

The External Affairs Minister had an "interesting" conversation with German Minister of Economic Affairs Peter Altmaier, wherein the latter expressed confidence in the growing opportunities to do business in India. Jaishankar on Monday had held open discussions with members of the European Parliament, who represented a broad spectrum of politics and member states, over political, economic and social issues.

He said that the representatives had shown a deep interest in India and the country's relations with the European Union. Jaishankar, who was in Germany during the weekend for the Munich Security Conference, arrived here on Monday to prepare the ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit for the India-EU summit in Brussels next month.

The foreign minister met EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen and the two leaders discussed experiences in capacity building and development partnerships on the sidelines of the Conference. (ANI)

