Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wary of "separatism", Macron unveils curbs on foreign imams, teachers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 01:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 00:58 IST
Wary of "separatism", Macron unveils curbs on foreign imams, teachers
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he would curb the practice of foreign countries sending imams and teachers to France to crack down on what he called the risk of "separatism". Macron has so far stayed away from issues related to France's Muslim community, the biggest in Europe, focusing instead on economic reforms.

In a much-anticipated intervention less than a month before mayoral elections, Macron said he would gradually put an end to the system in which Algeria, Morocco, and Turkey send imams to France to preach in mosques. "This end to the consular Islam system is extremely important to curb foreign influence and make sure everybody respects the laws of the republic," he told a news conference in the eastern city of Mulhouse.

Macron said 300 imams were sent to France every year by these countries, and that those who arrived in 2020 would be the last to arrive in such numbers. He said his government had asked the body representing Islam in France to find solutions to train imams on French soil instead, make sure they can speak French and don't spread Islamist views.

Macron, who is constantly attacked by far-right leader Marine Le Pen on the issue of how to integrate French Muslims, also said he would end the practice of French students being taught by teachers paid by foreign governments. France has agreements with nine countries, including Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, and Turkey, whereby their governments can send teachers to French schools to teach languages to students originally from these countries.

Macron said he had found an agreement to end the practice with all of these countries except Turkey. "I won't let any country, whatever it is, feed separatism," Macron said. "You can't have Turkish law on French soil. That can't be."

France has suffered major attacks by Islamist militants in recent years. Co-ordinated bombings and shootings in November 2015 at the Bataclan theatre and other sites around Paris killed 130 people - the deadliest attacks in France since World War Two.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' for second consecutive day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Sao Paulo samba school calls on robots to bring home carnival crown

The drummers of the Rosas de Ouro samba school will have some unusual new assistants when they compete for their eighth title in the Sao Paulo carnival parade this year - robots.Alongside the colorful floats and sparkling costumes, traditio...

Yankees OF Judge dealing with cranky shoulder

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge did not participate in batting practice during the teams first day of full-squad workouts at spring training Tuesday because of a minor right shoulder injury. Hes been here a couple of weeks and deali...

UPDATE 1-Britain's row with Greece over treasures spills into Brexit tensions

A long-running dispute between Britain and Greece over ancient treasures has spilled into tensions over Brexit after a demand for the return of stolen cultural artifacts was added to the draft of a European Union negotiating mandate. The Br...

NOC evacuates fuel vessels from Tripoli port, halts offloading after Haftar forces strike

All fuel vessels have been evacuated urgently from Tripoli port on Tuesday after a strike near a liquified petroleum gas LPG ship, Libyas national oil corporation announced in a statement on Tuesday. It added that all offloading operations ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020