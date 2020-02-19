Turkey issues new arrest warrant for rights defender Kavala
Istanbul prosecutors Tuesday issued a new arrest warrant for rights defender Osman Kavala as part of a separate investigation into a failed 2016 coup, the official Anadolu news agency reported.
The new warrant comes after Kavala and other eight defendants were acquitted in a highly controversial trial over the anti-government "Gezi Park" protests of 2013.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Osman Kavala
- Istanbul
- Anadolu
- Gezi Park