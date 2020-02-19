China's Hubei province reports 132 new coronavirus deaths on Feb 18

The number of deaths in China's central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 132 to 1,921 as of Tuesday, the province's health commission said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

There had been a further 1,693 cases detected in Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 61,682.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.