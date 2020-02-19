Left Menu
Development News Edition

Last passengers leave cruise ship in Cambodia after virus clearance

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 12:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 12:40 IST
Last passengers leave cruise ship in Cambodia after virus clearance

Remaining passengers who were stuck onboard a cruise ship docked in Cambodia for almost a week left the vessel on Wednesday after they tested negative for the coronavirus, a government official said. MS Westerdam, operated by Carnival Corp's Holland America Line, arrived in the port of Sihanoukville on Feb. 13 having been turned away at five other ports after leaving Hong Kong, which has reported more than 60 cases of the virus and two deaths.

The ship came under renewed scrutiny amid Cambodia's quick clearance for passengers to fly home, which was criticised after one American woman who had been on the cruise ship tested positive for the virus over the weekend after a special flight chartered by the cruise reached Malaysia. On Wednesday, a series of cheers went up from people lining the lower deck of the cruise ship and there were several loud blasts of the ship's horn as passengers began disembarking, 18 days after the ship first left Hong Kong.

"The last 233 passengers on MS Westerdam are disembarked and will continue to Phnom Penh by buses," said Kheang Phearum, spokesman for Preah Sihanouk province, where Sihanoukville is located. Holland America Line confirmed in a statement the last passengers had been given health clearances to leave the ship and make their way home.

"The company is working to finalise arrangements for everyone," the statement said, adding that those who travelled home previously will be contacted by their local health department. Upon leaving the vessel, passengers received traditional checkered Cambodian scarves as souvenirs.

The passengers will spend a night in capital Phnom Penh and then fly home, said Sun Chan Thol, Cambodia's minister of public transport. "Tomorrow, they will leave for their home countries," said Sun Chan Thol.

Holland America said the ship would remain at dock in Sihanoukville while hundreds of crew members were being tested. The vessel spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines and Thailand even though the cruise operator insisted there were no coronavirus cases aboard.

Some 1,455 passengers and 802 crew boarded the cruise ship when it set sail on Feb. 1 from Hong Kong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

'Can env minister come to SC, explain proposal to introduce non-polluting vehicles'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed its keenness to interact with the Union Environment Minister to deal with the issue of gradual conversion of all public transport and government vehicles into electric vehicles EVs to curb air pollut...

Accomplished scientific leader and GSK veteran Dean Edney joins Sai Life Sciences

Hyderabad Telangana India Feb 19 ANIPRNewswire Sai Life Sciences, one of Indias fastest growing Contract Development Manufacturing Organizations CDMOs, today announced the appointment of Dr Dean Edney as Senior Vice President and Global He...

Bill to be tabled to make early schooling compulsory

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the department will table a bill this year that will make two schooling years before Grade 1 compulsory. The Minister said this when she participated in a debate on the State of the Nation Addre...

European shares lifted by weaker euro, dip in new virus cases

European shares rose on Wednesday, supported by a weaker euro, while a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases raised hopes that the impact of the epidemic on the global supply chain would be short-lived.The pan-European STOXX 600 in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020