Qatar increases its stake in BA-owner IAG to 25.1%

Qatar Airways Group said on Wednesday it had increased its stake in British Airways owner IAG to 25.1%, saying its investment had been highly successful and it continued to support the group and its strategy.

Qatar previously held 21.4% of IAG, which also owns carriers Iberia, Aer Lingus, and Vueling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.