Qatar increases its stake in BA-owner IAG to 25.1%
Qatar Airways Group said on Wednesday it had increased its stake in British Airways owner IAG to 25.1%, saying its investment had been highly successful and it continued to support the group and its strategy.
Qatar previously held 21.4% of IAG, which also owns carriers Iberia, Aer Lingus, and Vueling.
