Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo says prepared to talk to Iran "anytime", pressure to continue

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 15:04 IST
Pompeo says prepared to talk to Iran "anytime", pressure to continue

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said authorities in Washington were prepared to talk to Iran "anytime", but that it needed to "fundamentally" change its behavior and that a campaign of maximum pressure against it would continue.

"We are not rushed, the pressure campaign continues. It's not just an economic pressure campaign... it's isolation through diplomacy as well", Pompeo told reporters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa before boarding a flight to Saudi Arabia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Japan warns of coronavirus hit on tourism but keeps 40 mln visitor target

The number of foreign visitors to Japan fell for the fourth month in January as the impact of a South Korean boycott weighed, with further, sharper falls expected as the coronavirus outbreak keeps away Chinese travellers.The fall in number ...

UPDATE 2-Indonesia parliament tells govt to tax a wider range of plastic products

Indonesias parliament on Wednesday told the government to tax a wider range of plastic products than it had proposed but held off on the administrations plans to levy sweet drinks and polluting vehicles. The government had at first proposed...

CAA: Thousands of Muslims take to streets in TN

A large number of anti-CAA protesters, majority of them Muslims, held a massive protestagainst the amended Citizenship Act at Chepauk here, even as agitations were held across Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.The protest here was held under the aegi...

Pompeo says prepared to talk to Iran "anytime", pressure to continue

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said authorities in Washington were prepared to talk to Iran anytime, but that it needed to fundamentally change its behavior and that a campaign of maximum pressure against it would continue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020