Left Menu
Development News Edition

China slams US for tightening rules for its state media

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 16:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 16:06 IST
China slams US for tightening rules for its state media

China on Wednesday termed as "unjustified and unacceptable" the US decision to designate five Chinese state media outlets as “foreign missions" and threatened to take countermeasures. The US State Department told five outlets including the state-run Xinhua news agency and the China Global Television Network that they will need to seek approval to buy any property in America.

They will also be required to submit lists of all employees, including the growing number of US citizens on their staffs, the State Department said. The new designation requires them to comply with rules governing foreign embassies and consulates.

"We deplore and reject the wrong decision of the US," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told an online media briefing when asked about US State Department designating five media house run by China. The US State Department spokesman said on Tuesday that the five US-based entities are not independent news organisations-they are effectively controlled by the (Chinese) government. It is unclear if the registration requirements would also apply to employees who are US citizens.

"We reserve the right to take further measures in response," Geng said. "The media plays an important role like a bridge or bond facilitating communication and the understanding between people of different countries," he said, adding that the Chinese media's resident offices in the US have long been covering news following the principles of objectivity, impartiality, truth and accuracy.

"They have helped promote mutual understanding, communication and cultural exchange between our two countries," he said. "The US takes great pride in its press freedom. However, it is wantonly restricting and thwarting Chinese media outlets’ normal operation there," he said.

"This is unjustified and unacceptable. We urge the US to discard its ideological prejudice and Cold War zero-sum game mentality, and stop ill-advised measures that undermine bilateral trust and cooperation," he said. Asked whether China would take any retaliatory measures after the US tightened rules on Chinese state media organisations, Geng said, "We urge the US to immediately stop ill-advised measures. We reserve the right to take further measures in response."

CNN reported that the change in designation means these companies will now need US government approval to buy or lease office space and will have to register personnel changes, including new hires and staff departures, with the State Department, just as foreign diplomatic missions do.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Patient plays violin to save her music as surgeons remove brain tumor

A patient at a British hospital played the violin while a tumor was removed from her brain so that surgeons could preserve her ability to play music and her 40-year passion for the instrument. Dagmar Turner, 53, a former management consulta...

Telangana State and MedTechConnect launch Project Tej

In order to provide a platform which can enable aspiring entrepreneurs to test their innovative ideas in the field of medical technologies, The Government of Telangana and MedTechConnect, a platform founded by Cyient and Xynteos India2022 ...

Karadi Tales and Karadi Path shortlisted in three categories at the London Book Fair International Excellence Awards

Chennai Tamil Nadu India Feb 19 ANIBusinessWire India Indian publishing house Karadi Tales and the education firm Karadi Path have been shortlisted for three London Book Fair International Excellence Awards this year. The awards, which are ...

How many Muslims, Dalits? UIDAI has not followed rules-Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the Unique Identification Authority ofIndia UIDAI for issuing notices to some people living here on Aadhaar card issue and alleged the agency did not followrules. The UIDAI on Tuesday said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020