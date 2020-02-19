FACTBOX-Qatar's investments in Britain: Barclays, Sainsbury's, Harrods and IAG
The state-owned Qatar Airways has bought a $600 million stake in British Airways owner IAG to increase its holding to 25.1%, advancing its strategy of building a global portfolio of international carriers. Here are some of the wealthy Gulf state's other investments in Britain.
Barclays The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the state's sovereign wealth fund, owns a 5.9% stake in Barclays, making it the British bank's second-largest investor, according to Refinitiv data.
Sainsbury's The QIA owns a 21.8% stake in Britain's second-largest supermarket group, according to Refinitiv. The Qataris built up their stake during a failed bid attempt in 2007.
Harrods The QIA bought the famous London department store Harrods from Egyptian-born businessman Mohamed al-Fayed in 2010 in a deal reported to be worth around 1.5 billion pounds ($1.95 billion).
Heathrow Airport The QIA is part of a consortium that owns Britain's biggest airport, along with Ferrovial, China Investment Corp and others.
Canary Wharf A QIA-led consortium purchased the owner of London's Canary Wharf business district in 2015 for $4 billion.
The Shard The QIA also owns London's Shard skyscraper.
($1 = 0.7696 pounds)
