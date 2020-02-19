Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Qatar's investments in Britain: Barclays, Sainsbury's, Harrods and IAG

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Doha
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 16:29 IST
FACTBOX-Qatar's investments in Britain: Barclays, Sainsbury's, Harrods and IAG
Image Credit:

The state-owned Qatar Airways has bought a $600 million stake in British Airways owner IAG to increase its holding to 25.1%, advancing its strategy of building a global portfolio of international carriers. Here are some of the wealthy Gulf state's other investments in Britain.

Barclays The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the state's sovereign wealth fund, owns a 5.9% stake in Barclays, making it the British bank's second-largest investor, according to Refinitiv data.

Sainsbury's The QIA owns a 21.8% stake in Britain's second-largest supermarket group, according to Refinitiv. The Qataris built up their stake during a failed bid attempt in 2007.

Harrods The QIA bought the famous London department store Harrods from Egyptian-born businessman Mohamed al-Fayed in 2010 in a deal reported to be worth around 1.5 billion pounds ($1.95 billion).

Heathrow Airport The QIA is part of a consortium that owns Britain's biggest airport, along with Ferrovial, China Investment Corp and others.

Canary Wharf A QIA-led consortium purchased the owner of London's Canary Wharf business district in 2015 for $4 billion.

The Shard The QIA also owns London's Shard skyscraper.

($1 = 0.7696 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Patient plays violin to save her music as surgeons remove brain tumor

A patient at a British hospital played the violin while a tumor was removed from her brain so that surgeons could preserve her ability to play music and her 40-year passion for the instrument. Dagmar Turner, 53, a former management consulta...

Telangana State and MedTechConnect launch Project Tej

In order to provide a platform which can enable aspiring entrepreneurs to test their innovative ideas in the field of medical technologies, The Government of Telangana and MedTechConnect, a platform founded by Cyient and Xynteos India2022 ...

Karadi Tales and Karadi Path shortlisted in three categories at the London Book Fair International Excellence Awards

Chennai Tamil Nadu India Feb 19 ANIBusinessWire India Indian publishing house Karadi Tales and the education firm Karadi Path have been shortlisted for three London Book Fair International Excellence Awards this year. The awards, which are ...

How many Muslims, Dalits? UIDAI has not followed rules-Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the Unique Identification Authority ofIndia UIDAI for issuing notices to some people living here on Aadhaar card issue and alleged the agency did not followrules. The UIDAI on Tuesday said i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020