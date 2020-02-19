China vice premier says Hubei virus control improving, situation still severe
Efforts to prevent and control the coronavirus in China's Hubei province have made progress but the situation remains severe, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said on Wednesday, according to state-run CCTV.
Authorities in Beijing are urging both Hubei and its city of Wuhan - which is at the center of the outbreak - to strengthen checks on patients with fever, the broadcaster said.
