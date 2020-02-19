People News Roundup: Murder trial of Robert Durst; Harry and Meghan face a possible loss and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Jury selection set to begin in the murder trial of Robert Durst

Jury selection was due to begin on Wednesday in the Los Angeles murder trial of Robert Durst, the elderly New York real estate scion whose arrest prosecutors say was hastened by his confession to multiple killings in the 2015 TV documentary "The Jinx." Durst, 76, is charged with the December 2000 murder of his long-time confidant, Susan Berman, a writer he is accused of shooting to death because of what she might have known about the unsolved disappearance and presumed to kill off his wife two decades earlier.

Singer Lewis Capaldi wins big at BRIT awards as rapper Dave calls UK PM racist

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave were the big winners at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, in a ceremony packed with performances, including Dave's lyrical attack on Britain's prime minister who he accused of being racist. Crowds cheered at Britain's annual pop music honors, in their 40th year, as rapper Dave took full advantage of the spotlight and a prime-time television slot to make a political statement against Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Harvey Weinstein story: From studio to courtroom in 40 years

Here is a timeline recounting the highs and lows over 40 years in the life of Harvey Weinstein. Once one of Hollywood's most powerful executives, Weinstein is on trial in New York accused of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty.

Weinstein jury concludes the first day of deliberations in rape trial

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial finished its first day of deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement. The Manhattan jury of seven men and five women began their discussions after the judge hearing the case warned Weinstein's lead defense lawyer, Donna Rotunno, against talking to the press until jurors have reached a verdict.

Harvey Weinstein rape case may turn on the history of prior 'bad acts'

A Manhattan jury's verdict in the sexual assault trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein may well hang on the testimony of three women whose accusations were not part of the underlying criminal case. Deliberations began on Tuesday in the case of Weinstein, 67, who pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress.

Seventy-five years after Iwo Jima, grenade blast etched in the memory of 104-year-old former Marine

On the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Marines' landing on Iwo Jima, 104-year-old William White still has vivid memories of the exploding grenade that nearly ended his solo reconnaissance mission during one of World War Two's fiercest battles. White was one of tens of thousands of Marines who stormed the beaches of the tiny tear-shaped Pacific island, a landing that began on Feb. 19, 1945. The bloody, 36-day battle that ensued left nearly 7,000 U.S. and 22,000 Japanese fighters dead.

Weinstein trial jurors to resume deliberations after his lawyer came under fire

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial is expected to continue deliberations on Wednesday, a day after the presiding judge took the former Hollywood producer's lead defense lawyer to task for writing an opinion piece about the case. The Manhattan jury of seven men and five women began their discussions on Tuesday morning after receiving legal instructions from state Justice James Burke.

Westminster bells to ring out for Prince Andrew's 60th birthday despite controversy

The bells of London's Westminster Abbey will ring out for Prince Andrew's 60th birthday on Wednesday even though he has stepped down from public life following a backlash about his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The birthdays of senior members of the royal family, including Andrew's, are traditionally celebrated with bell ringing at the Abbey, the site of coronations, weddings, burials, and famous Britons. The bells will chime at 13:00 GMT.

Weinstein's legal problems extend beyond New York criminal trial

A New York jury began deliberations on Tuesday in the rape trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Regardless of the verdict, Weinstein's legal problems are far from over. The producer of "Shakespeare in Love" and "The English Patient" has pleaded not guilty to raping Jessica Mann, a one-time aspiring actress, and sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi. He faces life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

Royal no more? Harry and Meghan face a possible loss of 'royal' brand

The British royal family is in discussions with Prince Harry and Meghan over the use of the word "royal" in their branding after the couple abruptly gave up royal duties to start a new life in Canada. Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, agreed with the queen last month that they would no longer work as royals after their surprise announcement that they wanted to carve out "a progressive new role" which they hope to finance themselves.

