Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen landmine kills six in convoy carrying defence minister, who is unharmed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sana'a
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 19:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 18:35 IST
Yemen landmine kills six in convoy carrying defence minister, who is unharmed
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Generalmgdashi)

Six Yemeni soldiers were killed when a convoy carrying the country's defense minister was hit by a landmine explosion on Wednesday, but the minister was unharmed, government sources said. Muhammad Ali Maqdashi, a defense minister for the internationally recognized government of Yemen, was visiting a frontline area of Sirwah. It is located west of the government-held city of Marib, and east of the capital Sanaa, controlled by the Houthi movement.

Six soldiers were killed and several others were wounded after the convoy hit explosives buried in the road, two government officials told Reuters. Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Iran-aligned Houthis ousted the government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi from Sanaa in late 2014. A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in 2015 to restore Hadi.

Violence has flared along the front lines west of Marib city since mid-January when a blast hit a government military camp in Marib killing dozens of people. Landmines have been extensively planted in many parts of Yemen during the conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon banking association: foreign funds ready to negotiate debt rescheduling

Lebanons banking association ABL said on Wednesday that foreign investment funds were ready to negotiate a rescheduling of the countrys debt, which includes a 1.2 bln Eurobond maturing on March 9.ABL chairman Salim Sfeir said the government...

France wants customs controls in Irish Sea in post-Brexit talks

France on Wednesday said it was imperative that negotiations over a future trade relationship between Britain and the European Union included customs checks in the Irish Sea. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck a divorce deal with t...

Soccer-Late Furuhashi winner keeps Kobe perfect in Asian Champions League

Vissel Kobe continued the perfect start to their debut season in the Asian Champions League on Wednesday when Kyogo Furuhashis last-minute winner earned the Japanese side all three points against South Koreas Suwon Bluewings.Furuhashi slid ...

Chinmayanand appears before Lucknow court, next hearing on March 4

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, who is out on bail in a case in which he is accused of sexually abusing a law student, appeared before a special MPMLA court here on Wednesday. Judge PK Rai fixed March 4 as the next date of hearing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020