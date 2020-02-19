Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's "last samurai" seeks to keep tradition alive in South America

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 20:30 IST
Brazil's "last samurai" seeks to keep tradition alive in South America
Representative Image Image Credit: pixabay

From the outside, the modest home of 61-year-old Edson Suemitsu looks a little different from others in this middle-class neighborhood of Curitiba, a sleepy city in southern Brazil.

But enter the gates and you'll find a lush garden, overarched by a large, red Japanese gate known as a torii. In the garage, more often than not, Suemitsu can be found hunched over a grindstone or workbench, working on one of the hundreds of swords he has made over the years. Suemitsu is by no means the last person to make a living producing katanas, a type of curved sword used by samurai in feudal and ancient Japan. Yet, as a life-long resident of Brazil, a country better known for beaches and soccer, he may be the most improbable.

The sturdy gray-haired Suemitsu said he first became interested in producing katanas when his Japanese-born grandfather would forge blades as a tool to defend against venomous snakes at their frontier farm. Upon moving to Curitiba in the late 1960s, he learned the art of making katanas, largely, he says, by trial and error.

Eventually, his work gained widespread acceptance. Suemitsu has made around 1,000 swords over 42 years, ranging in price from 6,000 reais ($1,400) to about 20,000 reais. He said his clients come from as far away as Egypt. As the country's only full-time katana forger, the local press has dubbed him "Brazil's last samurai." Suemitsu is amused by the title but finds it a little misleading as many Japanese descendants in Brazil have samurai ancestry.

Among the secrets to making katanas, Suemitsu says, are intangible qualities, such as faith. He also says Japanese heritage is essential. "First you have to be Japanese, think like a Japanese person, have a Japanese spirit. If I, as someone with Japanese blood, tried to dance the samba, it wouldn't work," he said, referring to the popular Afro-Brazilian dance. "It would be weird."

Suemitsu forges the blade, made of Austrian steel, over an open flame. He spends days sharpening the swords by hand over a wet stone. Working long days and weekends, he can make three a month.

Suemitsu says he never plans to retire. While he would love a successor, he concedes his trade may die with him. "I don't know if I'll have successors because the work is very complex," he says. "It can't be for the money, it has to be for the heart."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Protesting female guest teacher tonsures head; BJP slams Cong

A female guest teacher tonsured her head on Wednesday as part of an agitation launched by adhoc teachers in Madhya Pradesh to demand regularisation of their services.The protesting teacher, identified only as Shaheen, sitting on a dharna al...

HJS objects to ''false'' content on King Shivaji in Goa textbook

A right-wing Hindutva outfit on Wednesday alleged that a Class XI textbook in Goa depictedMaratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in poor light, and sought its immediate withdrawal.Hindu Janajagruti Samiti HJS said the content on C...

UPDATE 2-Pound falls below $1.30 as impact of above-forecast inflation data fades

Sterling slipped back under 1.30 to hit its lowest level in over a week on Wednesday, shrugging off data showing an unexpected surge in UK inflation to a six-month high in January as focus returned to Britains trade talks with the European ...

Union minister urges all stakeholders to promote organic

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Wednesday urged all stakeholders to play a pivotalrole in promoting organic farming in the north east region. Addressing a workshop on Soil Health Card and MissionOrganic Value Chain Development for north...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020