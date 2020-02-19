Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's UN-recognised government withdraws from Geneva talks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tripoli
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 20:31 IST
Libya's UN-recognised government withdraws from Geneva talks
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Libya's unity government has announced it is halting its participation in UN talks aimed at brokering a lasting ceasefire in the war-torn country where a fragile truce has been repeatedly violated. The pull-out came after a barrage of rocket fire hit a port in the capital Tripoli -- the target of a months-long operation by eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar to oust the Government of National Accord (GNA).

"We are announcing the suspension of our participation in the military talks taking place in Geneva until firm positions are adopted against the aggressor (Haftar) and his violations" of the truce, the GNA said late Tuesday. "Without a lasting ceasefire... negotiations make no sense. There can be no peace under the bombing," it added.

The port strikes were the latest violation of a tenuous truce that came into effect in January, brokered by Russia, which supports Haftar, and Turkey, which supports the UN-recognised government in Tripoli. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

"It is clear the objective of the systematic bombardments of the residential areas, the airport, and the port, in addition to the total blockage of the oil installations, is to provoke crises for the citizens in all the aspects of their life," the GNA statement said. It added that Haftar's forces were "trying in vain" to destabilize the state, having failed to seize power.

UN Libya envoy Ghassan Salame had earlier on Tuesday launched a second round of talks in Geneva, with five senior officers from the GNA and five appointed by Haftar's forces taking part. The first round of talks ended with no result earlier this month but Salame said there was "more hope" this time, mainly because of the approval of a UN Security Council resolution calling for a "lasting ceasefire".

The UN Support Mission in Libya said in a statement on Wednesday that it hoped the talks could resume. "The Mission calls for an end to the escalation and provocative actions, especially the expansion of the conflict area, and urges all parties to resort to dialogue as the only means to end the crisis," it said.

Libya has been in turmoil since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi, with rival armed factions still vying for power. In the latest outbreak of fighting, Haftar launched his offensive on Tripoli last April but after rapid advances, his forces stalled on the edges of the capital.

The fighting has left more than 1,000 people dead and displaced some 140,000 according to the United Nations. Further talks were planned to start in Geneva on February 26 on finding a political solution.

Haftar on Wednesday met Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu at an undisclosed location for talks on resolving the conflict, the Russian defense ministry said. They discussed "the important role" of Moscow talks in January and "the need to fulfill" terms agreed at talks in Berlin last month, it said.

World leaders had agreed at the meeting to end all meddling in the conflict and stop the flow of weapons, but little has changed on the ground since then. EU foreign ministers agreed on Monday to launch a naval mission to enforce an arms embargo, which the UN said was being violated by air, land, and sea.

The naval operation will be authorized to intervene to stop weapons shipments into the North African state. Countries including Russia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt support Haftar, while the UN-recognised government led by Fayez al-Sarraj is backed by Turkey and Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Protesting female guest teacher tonsures head; BJP slams Cong

A female guest teacher tonsured her head on Wednesday as part of an agitation launched by adhoc teachers in Madhya Pradesh to demand regularisation of their services.The protesting teacher, identified only as Shaheen, sitting on a dharna al...

HJS objects to ''false'' content on King Shivaji in Goa textbook

A right-wing Hindutva outfit on Wednesday alleged that a Class XI textbook in Goa depictedMaratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in poor light, and sought its immediate withdrawal.Hindu Janajagruti Samiti HJS said the content on C...

UPDATE 2-Pound falls below $1.30 as impact of above-forecast inflation data fades

Sterling slipped back under 1.30 to hit its lowest level in over a week on Wednesday, shrugging off data showing an unexpected surge in UK inflation to a six-month high in January as focus returned to Britains trade talks with the European ...

Union minister urges all stakeholders to promote organic

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Wednesday urged all stakeholders to play a pivotalrole in promoting organic farming in the north east region. Addressing a workshop on Soil Health Card and MissionOrganic Value Chain Development for north...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020