Sadhus arrive at Pashupatinath ahead of Maha Shivaratri
Thousands of sadhus from across India and Nepal have started arriving at the Pashupati area of the Himalayan nation ahead of the festival of Maha Shivaratri.
Thousands of sadhus from across India and Nepal have started arriving at the Pashupati area of the Himalayan nation ahead of the festival of Maha Shivaratri. More than five thousand sadhus are expected to reach the holy Pashupati area by Thursday, ahead of the festival which falls on February 21, this year.
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival that marks the day of the consummation of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The festival, which literally means 'the Great night of Shiva', is celebrated in the month of Phalgun (February-March), according to the Panchang, the Hindu calendar. In Nepal, the day witness lakhs of devotees from across the country flocking to the Pashupatinath Temple, located on the banks of the Bagmati River, approximately 5 kilometres north-east of Kathmandu. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maha Shivaratri
- Nepal
- India
- Shiva
- Himalayan
- Goddess Parvati
- Kathmandu
ALSO READ
NZ win toss, invite India to bat
Sandvik Adds New Tube Line at Indian Steel Mill to Boost Capacity and Local Service
Indo-US trade deal likely during Trump's India visit
Free Preventive Homeopathic Doses for Coronavirus at all Dr Batra's Clinics Across India
DefExpo to focus on showcasing India's potential to become manufacturing hub