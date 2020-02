Entertainment News Roundup: Harry, Meghan to make final appearances British royals; Spanish tinned crisp sales boom on Korean and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Harry and Meghan to make final appearances as senior British royals: ITV

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will carry out their final public engagements as senior working members of Britain's royal family in late February and March before their status changes on March 31, ITV's royal editor reported on Wednesday. Citing Buckingham Palace, Chris Ship said Harry and Meghan, who abruptly announced their intention in January to step down from their duties as senior royals, would no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace after April 1.

Movie magic: Spanish tinned crisp sales boom on Korean film cameo

Cesar Bonilla is still baffled by a surge in demand for the canned potato chips made by his company in northwestern Spain after they appeared in award-winning Korean film "Parasite". The movie this month became the first non-English language film to win an Oscar in the Best Picture category and the 87-year-old Bonilla is grateful to its director Bong Joon-ho.

Singer Lewis Capaldi wins big at BRIT awards as rapper Dave calls UK PM racist

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi and rapper Dave were the big winners at the BRIT Awards on Tuesday, in a ceremony packed with performances, including Dave's lyrical attack on Britain's prime minister who he accused of being racist. Crowds cheered at Britain's annual pop music honors, in their 40th year, as rapper Dave took full advantage of the spotlight and a prime-time television slot to make a political statement against Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Berlinale celebrates 70 years with return to political roots

An exploration of what freedom means in a dictatorship by a jailed Iranian director and the story of three people trying to wrest back control of their lives from social media giants are among the films competing in this year's Berlin Film Festival. The program for the 70th Berlinale, which opens on Thursday, was described by its new director Mariette Rissenbeek as an exploration of artistic and political topics, marking a return to the roots of a festival that was launched in a divided city on the frontlines of the Cold War.

Weinstein jury concludes first day of deliberations in rape trial

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial finished its first day of deliberations on Tuesday, in a case that has become a milestone for the #MeToo movement. The Manhattan jury of seven men and five women began their discussions after the judge hearing the case warned Weinstein's lead defense lawyer, Donna Rotunno, against talking to the press until jurors have reached a verdict.

Rapper Pop Smoke killed by masked gunmen

Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was fatally shot Wednesday morning at a home in the Hollywood Hills, law enforcement officials confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. He was 20. Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was at a residence in California around 4:30 a.m. when two masked men broke into his house, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Weinstein rape trial deliberations resume after defense tries to oust juror

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's rape trial resumed deliberations on Wednesday, as his lawyers failed in their effort to get a juror removed for writing a review of a novel partly set in the #MeToo era during the trial. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006 and raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013.

Director of Oscar-winning 'Parasite' did not want to sugarcoat inequality

The stark inequality between two South Korean families portrayed in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite" might make viewers uncomfortable but it was the "only path" to revealing cold reality, the film's director, Bong Joon-ho, said on Wednesday. The tale of the wealthy Parks and the poor Kims became the first non-English language movie to win this year's Oscar for best picture, and three more, sparking debate over a growing social divide in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Weinstein's legal problems extend beyond New York criminal trial

A New York jury began deliberations on Tuesday in the rape trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Regardless of the verdict, Weinstein's legal problems are far from over. The producer of "Shakespeare in Love" and "The English Patient" has pleaded not guilty to raping Jessica Mann, a one-time aspiring actress, and sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi. He faces life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

Royal no more? Harry and Meghan face possible loss of family brand

The British royal family is discussing with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan the use of the word "royal" in their branding after they abruptly decided to start a new life in Canada. The couple agreed last month with Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, that they would no longer work as royals after their surprise announcement that they wanted to carve out "a progressive new role" which they hope to finance themselves.

