Mass shooting in German city leaves 8 dead, several critically injured: Report

At least eight people were killed and five others were critically injured in a mass shooting incident in the German city of Hanau on Wednesday, Bild newspaper reported. The mass shooting was carried out by two unknown gunmen in two separate shisha bars in Hanau, Sputnik reported, citing local media reports.

The suspects are reportedly on the run. The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

