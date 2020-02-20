Left Menu
Baloch freedom fighters attack Pak Army camp, 16 personnel dead

At least 16 personnel of the Pakistani Army were killed in an attack by Balochistan Liberation Tigers' fighters here.

Baloch freedom fighters attack Pak Army camp, 16 personnel dead
Still from a video of the attack by Balochistan Liberation Tigers on Pak Army camp . Image Credit: ANI

At least 16 personnel of the Pakistani Army were killed in an attack by Balochistan Liberation Tigers' fighters here. The attack took place on Tuesday when Balochistan Liberation Tigers' fighters targeted the Pakistani Army post in the Singsila area killing the army personnel, according to news confirmed by Baloch source.

They also seized all weapons and ammunition of the army men and set the army camp on fire. In a purported video of the incident which has gone viral on social media, the fighters said that two army vehicles were completely destroyed in the ambush. However, there is no confirmation by the Pakistan Army about the attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

