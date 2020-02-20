Indonesia to evacuate 74 people from coronavirus-affected ship off Japan
Indonesia is "committed" to evacuating 74 of its nationals from the Diamond Princess cruise off the Japanese port city of Yokohama that has been affected by a coronavirus outbreak, a senior minister said on Thursday.
Muhadjir Effendy, Indonesia's chief development minister, told reporters that the government is still considering whether to bring them back using a naval vessel or by plane.
Four Indonesians who were part of the crew on the cruise liner were infected with the coronavirus, according to a foreign ministry official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia
- Muhadjir Effendy
- Indonesians
- Diamond Princess
- Japanese
- Yokohama