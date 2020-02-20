Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sindh people want liberation from slavery of Punjab: MQM chief

Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has said that people of Sindh province in Pakistan want liberation from the slavery of Punjab imperialism.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 10:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 10:05 IST
Sindh people want liberation from slavery of Punjab: MQM chief
Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain along with head of Jeye Sindh Tehreek, Safdar Sirki. Image Credit: ANI

Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain has said that people of Sindh province in Pakistan want liberation from the slavery of Punjab imperialism. "Today, Sindh is the colony of Punjab. Punjab has occupied all the resources of Sindh. Now permanent residents of Sindh want liberation from this slavery and occupation. Now, the establishment must understand this and they must hand over Sindh to the Sindhis by eliminating the occupation, otherwise, the day is coming very soon that we will give an open ultimatum to the occupied forces and the people of Sindh would free their land from the occupants," said Hussain.

Hussain made these remarks on Wednesday during a joint address with the head of Jeye Sindh Tehreek, Safdar Sirki. Paying tribute to Sain G M Syed, Altaf Hussain said that Syed was the brave leader who stood by his ideology.

"Nobody can compete with his sacrifices. He was a brave leader who stood by his ideology. For the sake of his ideology, he spent his entire life in captivity but didn't hold back from his point of view," he said. Hussain said that he has been targeted whenever he talked about the unity and solidarity among the Mohajirs and Sindhis in Sindh. The MQM chief has invited people of Sindh and youngsters to stand against the atrocities of Punjab.

"Sindh is called motherland but right now the motherland is enslaved at the hands of strangers. And those who stand by and watch the disgrace of the motherland are committing an act of shamelessness. The sons of Sindh have to relieve the motherland of this disgrace by acting out of honor," he said. Speaking on the occasion, Safdar Sarki, the head of the Jeay Sindh Tehreek asked people to join the movement.

"Altaf Hussain raised the call for the independence of Sindh and he is inviting the sons of Sindh. It is an invitation to join this movement to get love. Greetings to Altaf Bhai on behalf of all G.M. Syed's lovers and acquaintances of the Sindh motherland." "People were divided on the basis of religion to create a colony of the subcontinent, likewise, the Punjabi establishment has divided the permanent residents of Sindh for their rule over Sindh by making the permanent residents to confront each other," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Question papers of Manipur class 11 board exams leaked

The Manipur state education board cancelled the class 11 final exams after question papers of atleast five subjects were leaked, a senior official said on Thursday.Question papers of Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Biology and Manipuri were leak...

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus fears grip South Korean city; China reports drop in new infections

Coronavirus fears spread to South Korea on Thursday where the mayor of the countrys fourth-largest city urged residents to stay indoors after a spike in infections linked to a church congregation, while China reported a sharp drop in new ca...

Two Nigerians arrested for staying without valid documents in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested two Nigerians, who were staying without any valid visa or other documents on Thursday. They were arrested under NDPS Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act from the Dwarka area of New Delhi.Police have arr...

SC agrees to hear Karnataka govt's plea against HC order in DGP case

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the plea of the Karnataka government challenging issuance of non-bailable warrants against its Director General of Police by the high court. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020