Russia Seeks Economic Cooperation with Zambia

Visiting Russian Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko has urged Zambia to come up with proposals for areas of economic cooperation between the two countries. Russia's top parliamentary official Valentina Matviyenko held talks with Zambia's President Edgar Lungu at State House in Lusaka Tuesday, signaling another bid by Moscow to boost relations with the southern African country.

Ms Matviyenko says Zambia has various promising areas of investment that the Russian companies will explore such as agriculture, heavy industries and machine engineering. She said after making a courtesy call on President Edgar Lungu at State house on Wednesday. Ms Matviyenko, who is currently senator of Saint Petersburg and the Chairperson of the Russian Federation Council of the Federal Assembly, arrived in Lusaka with several Russian senators and government officials. Ms Matviyenko discussed matters of mutual interest with President Lungu in a closed-door meeting," the state radio reported. According to reports, many Russian companies are operating in Zambia, while others are expressing interest to set up in Zambia.

The Chairperson further said there is a need for the two countries to increase trade volumes due to the potential they have, noting that there should also be diversification of the trade flows. She emphasized that there is a need to establish intergovernmental working groups that would see how best to enhance cooperation between the two countries. President Lungu, however, noted that the enhancement of the cooperation between the two countries would only be achieved when both sides cooperate. He appraised about various discussed with the Russian counterpart and highlighted the need to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries. She also informed that the construction of a center for nuclear science technology has halted due to financial issues that are being resolved between the two governments. Russia is building a multi-million-dollar nuclear plant east of Lusaka for energy production.

The visit was a build-up from bilateral talks with his Russian Counterpart President Vladimir Putin which were held on the side-lines of the 10th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, in July, 2018. The two leaders committed to scaling up diplomatic ties between Zambia and Russia to strengthen economic co-operation, the statement said. It's a reciprocal visit. Zambia's Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Patrick Matibini, visited Moscow in April 2018. Zambia had also sent a delegation to the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit last October.