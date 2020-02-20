Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea city urges 2.5M to stay home as virus cases grow

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 12:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 12:25 IST
South Korea city urges 2.5M to stay home as virus cases grow

Seoul, Feb 20 (AP) The mayor of the South Korean city of Daegu urged its 2.5 million people on Thursday to refrain from going outside as cases of a new virus spiked and he pleaded for help from the central government. Mayor Kwon Young-jin made the request in a televised news conference after the southeastern city and its nearby towns reported 35 additional cases of infection with the new coronavirus on Thursday.

Kwon also asked Daegu citizens to wear masks even indoors if possible. He expressed fears that the rising infections in the region will soon overwhelm the city's health infrastructure and called for urgent help from the central government in Seoul. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 28 of those 35 new patients went to church services attended by a previously confirmed virus patient. That patient is a South Korean woman in her early 60s who has no recent record of overseas travel, according to center officials.

On Wednesday, the city confirmed 13 cases and 11 of them either went to the same church with the woman patient or contacted her at a hospital, according to the disease control center. The explosion of infections in Daegu and the neighboring southeast region, as well as some new cases in the Seoul metropolitan area where the sources of infections were unclear, have raised concern that health authorities are losing track of the virus as it spreads more broadly in the country.

“National quarantine efforts that are currently focused on blocking the inflow of the virus (from China) and stemming its spread are inadequate for preventing the illness from circulating in local communities,” Kwon said. South Korea has reported a total of 82 cases of COVID-19, a disease first detected in Wuhan, China, in December.

In a telephone conversation with Kwon, President Moon Jae-in said the central government will make all available assistance to help the Daegu city to fight against the virus' further spread, according to the presidential Blue House.(AP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: Bruins top Oilers on Pastrnak's OT goal

David Pastrnak scored on a breakaway at 114 of overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the host Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Wednesday night in a matchup of division leaders. Pastrnak took a long lead pass from David Krejci and beat Edmonton goaltend...

Birds may learn to make better food choices by watching videos of others eating: Study

Some birds may have the natural ability to learn to avoid foods that taste disgusting and are potentially toxic by watching videos of each other eating, according to a new study. Seeing the disgust response in others helped the birds blue t...

Dolph Lundgren, Scott Adkins to star in action film 'Castle Falls'

Expendables 2 stars Dolph Lundgren and Scott Adkins are reteaming for another actioner named Castle Falls. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Swedish veteran, who recently reprised his iconic role of Ivan Drago in Rocky spin-off Creed...

SC questions issuance of death warrants by trial courts before expiry of time period for appeal

The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned the issuance of black warrants for the execution of the death penalty by trial courts even before the expiry of the 60-day time period for filing of appeal by convicts in the apex court. A bench head...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020