Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Gunman kills 9 in German shisha bar rampage

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 13:03 IST
UPDATE 4-Gunman kills 9 in German shisha bar rampage
Image Credit: Needpix.com

A gunman shot nine people dead in two shisha bars in an overnight rampage through a German city before, police believe, returning home and killing himself. Newspaper Bild said he had expressed extreme right-wing views in a letter of confession he left behind.

A second body was also discovered at the home of the man in Hanau, a city east of the financial hub of Frankfurt where the shootings happened late on Wednesday. "There are no indications that other suspects were involved. One of the two dead people found is highly likely the perpetrator," police said in a statement on Thursday, adding that investigations into the identity of gunman and victims were ongoing.

In shisha bars, customers share flavored tobacco from a communal hookah, or water pipe. In Western countries, they are often owned and operated by people from the Arab world or South Asia, where use of the hookah is a centuries-old tradition. Bild, Germany's biggest-selling daily newspaper, said without citing a source that the man left a video claiming responsibility too.

Police, who could not immediately be reached for comment, raised the initial death toll of eight to nine after one person succumbed to injuries. Their information suggested the gunman had committed suicide at his home after fleeing in a car, but the motive for the attacks is unclear.

Can-Luca Frisenna, whose father and brother run one of the two bars attacked by the gunman, said he rushed to the scene after he received news of the shooting. "I heard my father was affected and my little brother, they run the kiosk, I don't have much to do with it," said Frisenna. "But then I saw them both - they were horrified and they were crying and everything. So everyone was shocked."

Bild newspaper said the man was a German citizen and that ammunition and gun magazines were found in his car. He had a firearms hunting licence, it added. Last October, a gunman who denounced Jews opened fire outside a German synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, and killed two people as he livestreamed his attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

When we seek votes in 2024, the Northeast will have

been free from problems like militancy, inter-state strifeAmit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh....

Coronavirus may drag global GDP by 1 percentage point if containment delayed beyond June: Report

The cascading effect of coronavirus epidemic might cause a drag of about a percentage point on global GDP growth if the containment is delayed beyond June, a report said on Thursday. According to the report by Dun Bradstreet, the outbreak ...

Euro zone yields slip on economic, coronavirus worries

Euro zone bond yields edged lower early Thursday as concern about a euro zone economic slowdown and damage to Asian growth from Chinas coronavirus kept core yields near two-week lows.Worries about the euro zones economy after a string of we...

Misinformation spread after abrogation of Article

370 that Article 371 will also be scrapped It will never happen Amit Shah in Arunachal Pradesh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020