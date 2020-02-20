Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Olympics-London can host 2020 Games if moved over coronavirus: mayor candidate

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 16:05 IST
UPDATE 1-Olympics-London can host 2020 Games if moved over coronavirus: mayor candidate
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

London would be ready to host the 2020 Olympics if the outbreak of the coronavirus forced the Games to be moved from Tokyo, Shaun Bailey, the Conservative candidate for mayor of the British capital, has said. London hosted the Games in 2012.

The flu-like coronavirus, which has killed more than 2,000 people in China and infected over 74,000 globally, has had a major impact on the sporting calendar in Asia with a host of events being cancelled and postponed. With the Tokyo Games due to begin on July 24, organisers have set up a task force to coordinate with public health authorities over the epidemic. The International Olympic Committee has said it had been advised by the World Health Organization that there is no case for contingency plans to cancel or relocate the Games.

In Japan, hundreds have been infected by the virus with two deaths confirmed on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off Yokohama port, sparking concerns that the world's top sporting event may not take place. Bailey said London was well placed to step in for Tokyo if needed and urged the Olympic Committee to consider the city as an alternative.

"London can host the #Olympics in 2020," he said on Twitter. "Given the ongoing disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak, I urge the Olympic Committee to seriously consider how London could stand ready to host the Olympics should the need arise," Bailey said in a statement.

"We have the infrastructure and the experience, and if I am elected I will make sure London is ready to host the biggest sporting celebration again, if we are called on in an hour of need," he said. The London mayoral election is due to take place on May 7, and Bailey is trailing in opinion polls behind incumbent Sadiq Khan.

Bailey's comments, carried by several major Japanese media outlets, became a top trending topic on Twitter in the country with nearly 50,000 tweets on the subject. "How dare you! Don't deprive the Olympics from Japan! In the first place, the UK didn't take any remedies for the "Diamond Princess" owned by your country!" Twitter user @Gelsomi47388050 said in English.

The Diamond Princess is a UK flagged vessel owned by Carnival Corp. Another user said London would be the best back-up option.

"Probably the only major city that could, facilities, hotels etc all ready & the weather would be more conducive to both competitions/ spectators than Tokyo," @twose_brian also tweeted in English in reply to Bailey, tagging #LondonOlympics2020. The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee did not comment on Bailey's remarks. It said in an e-mailed statement that they were taking the necessary steps over the coronavirus.

"Tokyo 2020 will continue to collaborate with all relevant organisations which carefully monitor any incidence of infectious diseases and we will review any countermeasures that may be necessary with all relevant organisations," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Guru Ravidas Temple: Ex-MP moves SC, seeks contempt action against DDA, Delhi govt

Former Congress MP Ashok Tanwar moved the Supreme Court Thursday seeking contempt proceedings against the DDA and the Delhi government for allegedly wilfully and deliberately disobeying its orders allowing construction of a permanent struct...

VP Naidu asks youth to take interest in politics and country affairs

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today urged the youth to take a firm resolve to shun negativism and join the forces of growth. He asked the youth to take the lead in fighting corruption, terrorism, extremism, religious fu...

Anviti Insurance Brokers expands presence in India, opens its 7th office in Delhi NCR - Noida

Mumbai Maharashtra India, Feb 20 ANINewsVoir Anviti Insurance Brokers Private Limited, a composite insurance broker delivering insurance and reinsurance broking services, claims consultancy and risk management to corporate clients in India,...

UPDATE 1-More coronavirus cases in Iran's Qom; religious gatherings under threat

Iranian health officials urged all religious gatherings to be suspended in Qom, news agency ISNA said on Thursday, after two more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the holy city, where two died of it this week.In all, three more...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020