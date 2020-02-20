Left Menu
China's Xi still due to visit S.Korea in coming months, despite virus- Yonhap

  • Reuters
  • Beijing
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 16:57 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 16:49 IST
There have been no changes in plans for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit South Korea in the first half of this year, despite the coronavirus outbreak that has hit both countries, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

In a phone call with Xi, South Korean President Moon Jae-in discussed efforts to combat it, Yonhap reported, citing Moon's office. The two leaders agreed to share information on clinical trials and cooperate on future prevention measures.

