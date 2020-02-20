Merkel condemns 'poison' of racism after Hanau shootings

Berlin, Feb 20 (AFP) Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday condemned the "poison" of hatred and racism running through German society, after a suspected right-wing extremist shot dead nine people at a shisha bar and a cafe in the city of Hanau. "Racism is a poison, hatred is a poison and this poison exists in our society and it is already to blame for far too many crimes," Merkel told reporters. (AFP)

