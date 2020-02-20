Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian freelance journalist wins AFP's Kate Webb Prize

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 17:18 IST
Indian freelance journalist wins AFP's Kate Webb Prize

Hong Kong, Feb 20 (AFP) Ahmer Khan, the 27-year-old Indian freelance reporter, was named the winner of the 2019 Agence France-Presse Kate Webb Prize on Thursday for his coverage on the ground in Kashmir during the lockdown of the region. The award, named after one of AFP's finest correspondents, recognises journalism by locally hired reporters in Asia operating in risky or difficult conditions.

Khan was honoured for a series of video and written reports that vividly illustrated the impact on locals in the region following India's decision to abrogate article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in August. The Indian government imposed restrictions on movement and a communications blackout in the region.

India insisted the move was aimed at bringing prosperity and peace to the region. Despite curfews and a heavy security presence, Khan took to the streets with his camera to document the tensions, concerns and frustrations among the residents of Srinagar and other cities in Kashmir.

Unable to skirt the communications shutdown, he flew in and out of Delhi to file his stories. "Reporting from Kashmir at this time has been extremely challenging for everyone, including the established foreign media," said AFP's Asia-Pacific regional director Philippe Massonnet.

"For an independent, local journalist those challenges have been far greater, and it is to Ahmer's enormous credit that he managed to provide accurate, high-quality journalism when it was so sorely needed." Khan said on learning of his win: "This is a real honour, and a huge motivation to carry on my work with enthusiasm and determination."

"I want to dedicate this award to the courageous and resilient journalists from Kashmir who have been reporting in extremely difficult conditions for the past six months. This is a collective award." The Kate Webb Prize, with a 3,000 euro (USD 3,400) purse, honours journalists working in perilous or difficult conditions in Asia, and is named after a crusading AFP reporter who died in 2007 at the age of 64, after a career covering the world's troublespots.

The award, which in 2018 went to reporter Asad Hashim for his coverage of the plight of ethnic Pashtuns and blasphemy issues in his native Pakistan, is administered by AFP and the Webb family. The prize will be formally presented at a ceremony in Hong Kong later this year. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Six workers found trapped in illegal underground tobacco factory in Spain

Six workers trapped in squalid, airless conditions were rescued from an elaborate cannabis farm and counterfeit tobacco factory hidden beneath a mountain village in Spain after police arrested the suspected masterminds of the operation.The ...

Patel's century guides Gujarat to 330/4 against Goa

Skipper Parthiv Patel led from the front with his 27th first-class century and helped Gujarat reach 330 for four on the first day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Goa here. The left-handed batsman scored an unbeaten 118 off 156 b...

Two killed in train derailment in Australia

A Sydney-bound train with 160 passengers on board derailed on Thursday in Victorias Wallan, killing two people and injuring many others. The accident happened in Wallan around 730 pm local time when five carriages of the train between Melbo...

Imported camels evacuated from Libya's capital after port comes under fire

Three thousand camels imported from Australia have been walked out of Libyas capital Tripoli in an overnight evacuation after the port where they arrived came under artillery fire. The camels left Tripolis port shortly after midnight on Wed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020