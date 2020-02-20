Two killed in train derailment in Australia

A Sydney-bound train with 160 passengers on board derailed on Thursday in Victoria's Wallan, killing two people and injuring many others. The accident happened in Wallan around 7:30 pm (local time) when five carriages of the train between Melbourne to Sydney derailed, according to an official.

A country fire authority spokesman said there were signs of significant damage to the train tracks and three medical helicopters were at the scene. “Two people have died at the scene and a number of others are injured. Further information will be provided as soon as it is available,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

Emergency services were called about 7.45 pm, Age reported. Ambulance Victoria said that one person was airlifted to Melbourne while four others were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

"Others had minor injuries, it said. Ambulance Victoria confirmed that paramedics were treating a number of people and a triage centre had been established at a nearby petrol station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.