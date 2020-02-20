Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two killed in train derailment in Australia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 18:56 IST
Two killed in train derailment in Australia

A Sydney-bound train with 160 passengers on board derailed on Thursday in Victoria's Wallan, killing two people and injuring many others. The accident happened in Wallan around 7:30 pm (local time) when five carriages of the train between Melbourne to Sydney derailed, according to an official.

A country fire authority spokesman said there were signs of significant damage to the train tracks and three medical helicopters were at the scene. “Two people have died at the scene and a number of others are injured. Further information will be provided as soon as it is available,” Victoria Police said in a statement.

Emergency services were called about 7.45 pm, Age reported. Ambulance Victoria said that one person was airlifted to Melbourne while four others were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

"Others had minor injuries, it said. Ambulance Victoria confirmed that paramedics were treating a number of people and a triage centre had been established at a nearby petrol station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Sharjeel Imam brought to Guwahati

Sharjeel Imam, who had allegedly raised the cut-off Assam slogans, reached Guwahati Railway station on Thursday evening, amid slogan like Desh ke gaddaron ko goli maaron saalon ko and Sharjeel Imam Murdabaad being raised by protestors prese...

UPDATE 3-Trump adviser Stone arrives with entourage at court to be sentenced

President Donald Trumps long-time adviser Roger Stone on Thursday arrived at the federal courthouse where he is set to be sentenced after being convicted on charges including lying to a congressional panel investigating Russian interference...

Take challenges as opportunities, says eminent scientist �

Hyderabad, Feb 20 PTI Equality is still a distant dream for women, and they should take challenges asopportunities, eminent scientist Tessy Thomas said on Thursday.Speaking after inaugurating She M Power Womens Conclave and Awards jointly o...

Coronavirus impact: TV prices may rise up to 10% from March

TV prices are likely to go up by as much as 10 per cent from next month as disrupted supply of open cell television panels - mostly imported from China - has resulted in a shortage of the key television component. TV panels, which account f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020