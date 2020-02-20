China's Wenzhou city to re-open entrances and exits of highways after coronavirus lockdown - govt statement

China's Wenzhou city will re-open entrances and exits of highways, and cancel some highway checkpoints to support economic recovery during the virus, according to a post on social media from the city government on Thursday.

Wenzhou entered a state of lockdown late in January as authorities attempted to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus that is sweeping across China.

