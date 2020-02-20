Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jurors begin third day of deliberations in Weinstein rape trial

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:33 IST
Jurors begin third day of deliberations in Weinstein rape trial

Jurors weighing rape and sexual assault charges against former movie producer Harvey Weinstein began their third day of deliberations in criminal court in Manhattan on Thursday. The seven men and five women began their discussions Tuesday. They have taken a methodical approach in their deliberations during their first two days, asking to review testimony and evidence relating to two of his accusers.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting the production assistant, Mimi Haleyi in 2006, and raping Jessica Mann, a former aspiring actress, in 2013. Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, fueling the #MeToo movement. Weinstein, whose films include "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love," has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual.

Jurors on Wednesday reviewed parts of Haleyi's testimony, as well as emails between her and Weinstein and emails from Weinstein mentioning her. Haleyi, who was a production assistant on the fashion reality show "Project Runway," testified that Weinstein lunged at her in his New York home in 2006, backing her into a bedroom and forcing oral sex on her.

The jurors have also asked for emails related to actress Annabella Sciorra, who testified that Weinstein entered her New York apartment one winter night in 1993 or 1994 and raped her. The accusation is too old to be charged as a separate crime, but it could act as an aggravating factor to support a predatory sexual assault charge, which carries a potential life sentence. On Wednesday they reviewed testimony from actress Rosie Perez, who corroborated Sciorra's story during the trial. Perez said Sciorra told her about the alleged attack after it happened.

They also asked for text messages sent to Weinstein by Paul Feldsher, a onetime friend of Sciorra, who testified that Sciorra had told him she had a sexual encounter with Weinstein and did not say it was rape. Under cross-examination, he admitted sending texts to Weinstein in which he called Sciorra "an asshole" and Weinstein's accusers in general a "dog pile of actresses who are suddenly brave."

The jurors' requests suggest they have been considering the first of five counts against Weinstein, which involves Haleyi and Sciorra. (Reporting By Brendan Pierson in New York)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Man arrested after stabbing in London mosque

A man in his 70s was stabbed in a London mosque on Thursday and another man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.A man, in his 70s, was found injured. His condition has been assessed as non life-threatening, Londons Me...

UPDATE 3-Georgia, backed by U.S. and Britain, blames Russia for 'paralysing' cyber attack

Britain and the United States joined Georgia on Thursday in blaming Russia for a large-scale cyberattack last year that knocked thousands of Georgian websites offline and disrupted national television broadcasts. Up to 15,000 state, private...

UPDATE 2-With a Brexit-sized hole in finances, EU leaders disagree on budget

European Union leaders began talks on Thursday on a joint 2021-27 budget that will need to fill a 75 billion euro 81 billion hole left by Britains departure just as they face costly climate and other challenges. The joint budget is the most...

6-storey building tilts in Delhi's Munirka, residents evacuated

A six-storey building in south Delhis Munirka area tilted on Thursday, triggering a panic among its residents and those living nearby, officials said. A total of 45 tenants of the building and around 100 people residing nearby were evacuate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020