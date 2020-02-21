Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany's minorities call for action after shisha bar shootings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 02:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 02:14 IST
Germany's minorities call for action after shisha bar shootings
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

German Kurds called on Thursday for stronger government action against far-right radicalism and racism as they mourned the victims of a gun attack on two shisha lounges.

"Politicians must ask themselves, 'how did we get here?'" Metin Kan, who said he was a close friend of one of the people killed in the rampage, told Reuters. A gunman with suspected far-right views shot dead nine people in the western town of Hanau late on Wednesday, some of them from the Turkish-Kurdish community, said officials.

Chancellor Angela Merkel talked of the "poison" of racism as she condemned the killings. President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the country was united against violence as he attended one of around 50 candlelight vigil in German cities. But Ayten Kaplan, a German-Kurd occupational therapist from the western city of Essen said words and gestures were not enough.

"We need a national campaign that celebrates Germany's multi-ethnic population and condemns those trying to sow division," she told Reuters. "Some of the people at the shisha bars came to Germany because of persecution at home. The last thing they need is to be made to feel unsafe."

The Hanau killings came less than five months after an anti-Semitic gunman opened fire outside a German synagogue on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year, and in a kebab restaurant in the eastern city of Halle, killing two people as he livestreamed his attacks. "It is certainly not looking good for minorities - especially Jews and Muslims - and it is not going to get better," said Reinhard Schramm, leader of the Jewish community in the eastern state of Thuringia.

He said the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party after Merkel's 2015 decision to welcome almost one million asylum seekers, mainly Muslims from Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan, has contributed to a rise in racism. "The problem is that people are voting for parties whose leaders are clearly racist, anti-Semitic and right-wing radicals," said Schramm. "Of course not all AfD supporters are racist, but the language used by some of its leaders encourages people to translate their racist feelings into violent actions."

The AfD, which is the biggest opposition party in the national parliament, denies its leaders harbor racist views and says some of its senior figures are victims of violence and threats from far-left radicals. "This is neither right-wing nor left-wing terror," AfD co-leader Joerg Meuthen wrote on Twitter.

"Any attempt to instrumentalize this terrible act for political gain is a cynical mistake. It should unite all people in our country with the victims' families."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

U.S.-India trade deal unlikely before Trump's India trip-business group

The United States and India are unlikely to reach a limited trade agreement in time for U.S. President Donald Trumps visit to India next week as proposed new Indian tariffs have complicated negotiations, the head of a U.S.-based business gr...

Groupe ADP to hold 49% stake in GMR Airports Limited

GMR Infrastructure Limited GIL announced on Thursday it has signed a Share Purchase Agreement with Paris-based international airport operator, Groupe ADP, under which the latter would hold a 49 per cent stake in GMR Airports Limited GAL. GI...

Germany's minorities call for action after shisha bar shootings

German Kurds called on Thursday for stronger government action against far-right radicalism and racism as they mourned the victims of a gun attack on two shisha lounges.Politicians must ask themselves, how did we get here Metin Kan, who sai...

'We're not the walking dead': Americans face coronavirus quarantine stigma

When Esther Tebeka, one of more than 1,000 Americans evacuated from China due to the coronavirus outbreak, ended her 14-day quarantine with no signs of the disease, she thought she could get on with her life.Instead, she has had people refu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020