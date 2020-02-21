Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan to stay on FATF's grey list till June 2020

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will likely give Pakistan some more time until June to achieve full compliance with its 27-point action plan and secure exit from its grey list failing which it could slip into the blacklist.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 12:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 12:38 IST
Pakistan to stay on FATF's grey list till June 2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will likely give Pakistan some more time until June to achieve full compliance with its 27-point action plan and secure exit from its grey list failing which it could slip into the blacklist. Informed sources from Paris told Dawn News that Pakistan's performance vis-a-vis the action plan had been reviewed at the working group meetings.

The Paris-based anti-terror financing watchdog will issue a formal statement today on the conclusion of the group meetings and plenary that continued from February 16 to 21. The sources told the daily that Pakistan has been asked to take action on eight following areas; first, asking it to demonstrate that remedial actions and sanctions are applied in cases of AML/CFT (anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism) violations relating to terrorist financing (TF) risk management and TF standard obligations,

Second, demonstrate that competent authorities are cooperating and taking action to identify and take enforcement action against illegal money or value transfer services. In the third pointer, the watchdog also urged the country to demonstrate the implementation of cross-border currency and BNI controls at all ports of entry, including applying effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions.

Fourth, demonstrate that law enforcement agencies (LEAs) are identifying and investigating the widest range of TF activity and that TF investigations and prosecutions target designated persons and entities and those acting on behalf or at the direction of the designated persons or entities. Fifth, demonstrate that TF prosecutions result in effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions.

Sixth, demonstrate effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions (supported by a comprehensive legal obligation) against all 1,267 and 1,373 designated terrorists and those acting for or on their behalf, including preventing the raising and moving of funds, identifying and freezing assets (movable and immovable) and prohibiting access to funds and financial services. Seven, demonstrate enforcement against TF standard violations, including administrative and criminal penalties, and provincial and federal authorities cooperating on enforcement cases.

Eight, demonstrate that facilities and services owned or controlled by designated persons are deprived of their resources and the usage of the resources. The FATF has advised Pakistan to continue to work on implementing its action plan to address its strategic deficiencies with 100 per cent compliance by June 2020 or else it will be put on the blacklist.

On the basis of this legal framework, Pakistan's performance would be judged in the next FATF plenary in October 2020. On Tuesday, the International Co-operation Review Group (ICRG), a part of the FATF, took up the matter to evaluate whether the South Asian nation has taken sufficient steps to curb terror funding and implemented its action plan to fight the global menace.

A day before, on Monday, Islamabad had submitted a report on action regarding the implementation of the watchdog's plan of action during the Paris meeting. More than 800 representatives from 205 countries and jurisdictions around the world including the IMF, UN, World Bank, and other organisations, will take part in the meeting. FATF, in 2018, had placed Pakistan on the grey list and the watchdog has already granted Islamabad an extension till February 2020 during a meeting in October last year.

The Pakistani delegation was led by Revenue Minister Hammad Azhar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam reports supply chain issues from virus, says may hit Samsung output

Vietnams manufacturing sector is suffering supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus epidemic, which may lead to a delay in production of Samsung Electronics new phones, the Ministry of Industry and Trade told Reuters on Friday.Car, ele...

HC allows Bhim Army to hold meeting at ground near RSS HQ

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday allowed the Bhim Army to hold a meetingof its workers at Reshimbagh Ground here on February 22, but imposed certain conditions.A division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Madhav Jamdar s...

Portals of Kedarnath to reopen on April 29

The sacred portals of Kedarnath will be thrown open to the devotees on April 29. The gates of the temple will be opened at 610 am, Badrinath-Kedarnath mandir samiti president Mohan Prasad Thapliyal said.The auspicious hour and&#160; date fo...

UPDATE 1-Nissan, Honda delay restart of some China plants due to coronavirus

Japanese automakers on Friday delayed the restart of plants in China near the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, in compliance with local directives, raising the risk of further supply disruptions that could affect global car production...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020