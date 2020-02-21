Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Hammerson to exit out-of-town retail parks with $516 million asset sale

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 13:32 IST
UPDATE 1-Hammerson to exit out-of-town retail parks with $516 million asset sale
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Hammersonplc)

Hammerson said on Friday it will exit out-of-town retail locations by selling seven of them to private equity Orion for 400 million pounds ($515.52 million) amid store closures on the UK High Street and rise of online stores.

The company has been trimming debt and fixing its balance sheet by divesting some its portfolio to focus on its flagship sites, premium outlets and city quarters across Europe. "Against a challenging retail and investment backdrop, we have exited the retail parks sector," Chief Executive Officer David Atkins said in a statement.

The company announced plans in 2018 to sell shopping centers that house a number of large retail chains following its failed takeover of rival Intu Properties. It has so far sold 14 retail parks and earned 764 million pounds. Hammerson still holds an interest in a park that is held as a joint venture with Aberdeen Standard Investments and is marked for sale.

In too has been struggling with debt and had recently said it was in talks with its largest shareholder and new investors to raise funds to shore up its balance sheet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

World Bank presents guide for road safety opportunities, challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-German bond yield bounces off four-month low after positive PMI surprise

Germanys 10-year government bond yield bounced off four-month lows after a batch of business surveys delivered healthier-than-expected views of the euro zone economy. Purchasing managers surveys showed the private sector in Germany, the blo...

Asian Wrestling C'ships: Vinesh defeated by nemesis Mukaida, Sakshi in hunt for gold

Vinesh Phogat yet again fell to Japanese nemesis Mayu Muakida to go out of the gold medal race but Sakshi Malik will fight for the title after winning her semifinal bout at the Asian Wrestling championship, here on Friday. Vinesh had lost t...

Sridhar Balakrishnan Appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ACC Limited

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India ACC Limited announced today the appointment of Mr. Sridhar Balakrishnan as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer effective from February 21, 2020. Sridhar will be taking over ...

ITBP DG embarks on 100-km march with message for fitness

ITBP chief S S Deswal on Friday embarked upon a 100-km speed march between Bikaner and Jodhpur in Rajasthan to spread the message of Fit India for his troops and others, officials said. Deswal, 58, is a walking and fitness enthusiast and ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020