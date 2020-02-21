Japan, South Korea agree to hold dialogue on export controls on March 10 in Seoul

Japan and South Korea have agreed to hold dialogue on export controls on March 10 in Seoul, Japan's Trade Ministry said on Friday. The Japanese government last December reversed curbs on exports of photoresists to South Korea, one of three technology materials which it had restricted since July.

Both nations plan to seek further improvement over export controls system and management.

