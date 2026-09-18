US-Korea Investment Talks Face Viability Concerns

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung expressed concerns on Friday regarding the commercial viability of a planned US investment package, which has become a central issue in ongoing negotiations.

Speaking at a news conference, Lee indicated that although an agreement is close, certain elements pose difficulties for Seoul. However, the government is committed to finding a resolution that safeguards South Korea's interests.

Lee emphasized the importance of a deal that benefits both countries, reflecting the broader scope of the US-South Korea partnership.