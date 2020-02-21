Russia calls reports of Syrians fleeing Idlib en masse for Turkey false
Russia's Defence Ministry on Friday said reports that hundreds of thousands of Syrians were fleeing Idlib in the direction of Turkey were false and urged Ankara to allow Idlib residents to enter other parts of Syria.
The ministry issued its comments in a statement, saying it had been using drones and other resources to monitor the situation in Idlib.
It also said that Turkey had brought large amounts of military hardware and ammunition into Idlib in recent weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Writers from Russia to attend three-day Kolkata literary meet
Turkey says it expects Russia to immediately stop Syrian govt attacks in Idlib
Russia says its 'military specialists' killed in Syrian Idlib attacks
Syria government forces enter town east of Idlib city - witnesses
India-Russia Military Industrial Conference conducted on Defexpo 2020