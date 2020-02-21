U.S.-Taliban agreement expected to be signed on Feb. 29 - Pompeo

An agreement between the United States and the Afghan Taliban is expected to be signed on Feb. 29, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

The United States and the Taliban have been engaged in talks to facilitate a political settlement to end the conflict in Afghanistan and reduce the U.S. presence in the region, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.