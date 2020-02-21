Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-Japan's indigenous Ainu dance dropped from opening ceremony

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 16:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 16:38 IST
Olympics-Japan's indigenous Ainu dance dropped from opening ceremony
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Olympic organizers have dropped a dance by Japan's indigenous Ainu people from the opening ceremony of this year's Games in Tokyo, a representative of the group said on Friday. "Ainu dancers will not be included in the opening ceremony in Tokyo," said Kazuaki Kaizawa, an official at the Hokkaido Ainu Association in Sapporo.

They were told there wasn't room to fit the dance into the July 24 performance, Kaizawa told Reuters. "We had been preparing and it is a disappointment, but we hope there will still be a chance for us to show Ainu culture elsewhere." Officials at the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ainu people, whose dwindling numbers are concentrated in Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan's main islands, have recently been getting more official attention from a state that had once colonized them. The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is building a modernist "Symbolic Space for Ethnic Harmony" in Hokkaido, but some Ainu worry the new museum complex is mostly meant to burnish Japan's international standing ahead of the Olympics.

A 2017 survey counted just over 13,000 Ainu in Hokkaido. The actual number is estimated to be much higher because many Ainu fears to identify as other than Japanese and have moved to different parts of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus has spread to several Iranian cities- health ministry official

The coronavirus has spread to several Iranian cities, a health ministry official said on Friday, according to the official IRNA news agency.Iran confirmed 13 new coronavirus cases on Friday, two of whom have died.Based on existing reports, ...

Bajrang Dal 'purifies' rally ground a day after Kanhaiya Kumar's event in Bihar

A day after CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar addressed a rally here at Ruidhasa-Maidan, Bajrang Dal activists on Thursday performed havan and sprinkled Gangajal asserting that the ground has become impure. They also chanted the Vedic mantras for ...

Woman admits plotting to bomb St Paul's cathedral in London

A woman has pleaded guilty to two terrorism offences, including scoping out St Pauls cathedral in London as a possible bomb target, police said on Friday. Safiyya Shaikh, 36, of Hayes, west London, has been remanded in custody ahead of sent...

Tesla resumes tree cutting in Germany to build Gigafactory

Tesla Inc said it had resumed tree cutting in Gruenheide, Germany so it can construct its first European car and battery factory following moves by environmentalists to stop local deforestation. Tree clearance is proceeding in an orderly ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020