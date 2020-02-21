Israeli on coronavirus-hit cruise ship tested positive upon return to Israel - officials

An Israeli woman who returned to Israel from a coronavirus-hit cruise ship near Tokyo tested positive upon return to her home country, Israel's health ministry confirmed on Friday.

A health ministry statement said: "In the course of testing conducted by the Health Ministry's central laboratory, one of the passengers who returned from the ship in Japan was found to be positive.

"The laboratory is pursuing confirmation of the finding. The remaining returning passengers tested negative today. The patient is in quarantine and under the supervision and this is not an infection that took place in Israel."

