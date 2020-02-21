Left Menu
Taliban says agreement with US to be signed Feb 29 in front of international observers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 17:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United States and the Afghan Taliban will sign an agreement at a ceremony attended by international observers on Feb 29, the Taliban spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

"Both parties will now create a suitable security situation in advance of agreement signing date," Zabihullah Mujahid said in the statement. Afghan, international and Taliban forces will observe a reduced violence period beginning at midnight (1930 GMT), an Afghan official said.

