Taliban says agreement with US to be signed Feb 29 in front of international observers

The United States and the Afghan Taliban will sign an agreement at a ceremony attended by international observers on Feb 29, the Taliban spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

"Both parties will now create a suitable security situation in advance of agreement signing date," Zabihullah Mujahid said in the statement. Afghan, international and Taliban forces will observe a reduced violence period beginning at midnight (1930 GMT), an Afghan official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.