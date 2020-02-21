Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Embassy assures support for resolution of issues of Jharkhand workers stranded in Oman

Indian Embassy in Oman on Friday said the case of some workers from Jharkhand getting stranded in the Gulf Country has recently come to its notice and assured of all necessary support towards resolution of their issues.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 18:56 IST
Indian Embassy assures support for resolution of issues of Jharkhand workers stranded in Oman
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Embassy in Oman on Friday said the case of some workers from Jharkhand getting stranded in the Gulf Country has recently come to its notice and assured of all necessary support towards resolution of their issues. "This case has recently come to the notice of the Embassy. We are in touch with the workers as well as the concerned Omani authorities and have also provided legal advice. We will extend necessary support towards resolution of issues of these workers," Indian Embassy in Oman tweeted.

The embassy made the remark replying to a tweet by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren wherein he had requested External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to instruct the Indian Embassy to help the stranded workers. "I request EAM S Jaishankar to instruct the Indian Embassy in Oman and help 30 people from Jharkhand stranded in Oman. With this, I also request you to take appropriate action against the company which exploited them," Soren's tweet roughly translated from Hindi read. The Chief Minister had also attached a media report about the same in his tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Blade Nzimande welcomes decision on new university for innovation

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Iran holds election, hardliners set to dominate with turnout key

Iranians voted on Friday in a parliamentary election likely to help hardline loyalists of the supreme leader tighten their grip on power as the country faces mounting U.S. pressure over its nuclear program and growing discontent at home. St...

Two Indian nationals arrested by US border authorities for failed smuggling attempt

Two Indian nationals have been arrested by the US border patrol authorities in connection with a failed smuggling attempt. The Border Patrol agents last week stopped a vehicle in Bombay in New York and during the stop, the agents confirmed ...

CBI arrests MD in ponzi scam probe case

The CBI has arrested the MD of a firm in connection with its probe in an alleged ponzi scam to the tune of over Rs 9 crore, an agency spokesperson said on Friday. He said Siddhartha Nag, Managing Director MD of Seba Real Estate Limited, was...

Trinity College, Dublin launches scholarships for engineering and programmes worth 5 lakh Euros

Dublins Trinity College on Friday launched the Engineering, Environment and Emerging Technologies scholarships worth 5,00,000 Euros for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Indian students have greatly contributed to the educational a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020