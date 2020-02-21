Pakistan has until June to improve its counter-terror financing operations in line with an internationally agreed action plan or face actions against it, a global watchdog said on Friday. "The FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by June 2020," the Financial Action Task Force said in a statement after a meeting in Paris.

"Otherwise, should significant and sustainable progress especially in prosecuting and penalizing TF not be made by the next Plenary, the FATF will take action," it added. It said such action could include calling on its members to order their financial institutions to give particularly rigorous attention to business relations and transactions with Pakistani clients.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.